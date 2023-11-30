Penn State Health adds new C-suite role

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine have added a new position to their executive board: a chief clinical and academic integration officer.

Mumtaz Darbar will hold the inaugural role as well as a senior vice president title, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the academic health organization. She most recently served as vice dean and vice president of finance and administration for the University of Chicago Biological Sciences. Previously, she held financial and business leadership roles at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

In her new position, Ms. Darbar will collaborate with other executive leaders to craft and lead an "integrated strategic planning process," per the release. This includes the development of external partnerships for value-based care, performance and risk-based initiatives, and the establishment processes to integrate strategic objectives into decision-making protocol.