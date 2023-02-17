10 women making moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 10:

1. Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana.

2. Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, was named Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System's chief nursing executive.

3. Dara Mize, MD, was named chief medical information officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

4. Wendy Chung, MD, PhD, was selected to serve as chief of the department of pediatrics for Boston Children's Hospital.

5. Gina Yost, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Harrisonburg, Va.-based Sentara RMH Medical Center.

6. Sharmila Makhija, MD, was selected as founding dean and CEO for Alice L. Walton Medical School — founded by Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

7. Robyn Morrissey was named chief strategy officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

8. Ruth Portacci was named vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

9. Nancy Doolittle, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing officer of UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, set to open in 2024.

10. Susan Browning was named president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and western regional president for its parent company, Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.







