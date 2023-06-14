HCA Florida Aventura Hospital names COO

Carolyn Hunter was named COO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Hunter is a veteran of HCA Healthcare, according to a June 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, she served as COO of Irving, Texas-based Medical City Las Colinas since 2019. She also has served as administrative fellow with Lone Tree, Colo.-based Sky Ridge Medical Center, director of hospital-based physicians in Nashville, and vice president of operations for Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals in Richmond, Va.