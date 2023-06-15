Mississippi health system CEO resigns

Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss., the Magnolia Tribune reported June 14.

The health system is expected to announce an interim leader by the end of the week, according to the newspaper.

Dr. Murdock's resignation comes as Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a 10-hospital system, is working with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to finalize its purchase of Singing River. Negotiations are expected to be finalized by mid-July, according to Magnolia Tribune.

Dr. Murdock became the permanent CEO of Singing River in 2022 after serving several months as interim. She was the first female CEO of Singing River.

According to the Magnolia Tribune, Dr. Murdock told employees in an internal memo, "During my tenure with Singing River, it has been my privilege and honor to lead this extraordinary team. Together, we have achieved remarkable success and have set new benchmarks within the healthcare industry."

She added, "The dedication, hard work, and support of each and every one of you have been instrumental in our accomplishments and you should be proud of all that you have done."

Before becoming CEO, Dr. Murdock served as executive director of surgical operations at Singing River and was named hospital administrator of Singing River Gulfport (Miss.) in 2020.





