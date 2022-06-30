Singing River Health System names Tiffany Murdock CEO

Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.

Ms. Murdock, who has served as interim CEO since February, is the first female CEO of Singing River, according to a June 30 news release.

Ms. Murdock is a veteran of Singing River. She joined the health system in 2016 as executive director of surgical operations and was named hospital administrator of Singing River Gulfport (Miss.) in 2020.

Singing River has hospitals in Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, Miss.