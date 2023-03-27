10-hospital Catholic system to acquire Singing River Health System

Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will work with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to acquire Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss.

The board of supervisors hopes to reach a final agreement with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health, a 10-hospital system, by this fall.

"This is an exciting day for Singing River Health System," Singing River CEO Tiffany Murdock said in a March 27 news release. "Our future with FMOLHS ensures that Singing River will be able to meet the needs of our employees, patients and community members for years to come. Together, we will build on the strong foundation Singing River has established since we first originated as Jackson County Hospital in 1931."