3-hospital system for sale receives multiple bids

Multiple proposals have been submitted by companies seeking to buy Singing River Health System, with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors setting a deadline of April 14 to select the best bid and begin negotiations with that group, according to the Sun Herald.

Raymond James, a Jackson-based financial services firm that oversaw the bid process for the county, suggested in 2022 the hospital would sell for between $158 million and $238 million, according to the report.

Singing River has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss., and 30 clinics. The county-owned system employs about 4,000 people.

It has an existing partnership with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, which was expected to bid for the system, according to the Sun Herald.

Country supervisors aim to decide on a buyer that "can commit to being a capital partner, pay off or assume bond and pension debt, meet specific financial metrics including $2 billion in annual revenue and continue to invest in Epic," according to singingriverforward.com, a website that provides updates on the sale process.