U of Michigan Health taps patient safety officer

University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor has selected Nicole Templeton, BSN, RN, as its new patient safety officer, the health system said May 18.

Ms. Templeton has more than two decades of nursing experience and spent the last seven years as the system's administrative director of patient safety.

In her new position, Ms. Templeton will work with patient safety leaders, senior leadership, clinical leaders and front-line staff across the system to identify opportunities to improve safety and build a strong safety culture.

Learn more here.