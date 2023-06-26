Iowa hospital CEO to retire

Cindy Carstens, BSN, will retire as CEO of Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, Iowa, on Dec. 31.

Ms. Carstens was first named the hospital's chief nursing officer in 2008, then became CEO in 2016, according to local newspaper The Messenger. During her tenure, she oversaw capital improvements including a $31 million building expected to open in September.



A job posting to fill Ms. Carstens' role will go live July 10. Leaders from UnityPoint Fort Dodge (Iowa) will collaborate with the hospital's board of directors to name a successor, Storm Lake Radio reported.