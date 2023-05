Monica Wharton was named COO and executive vice president for Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Ms. Wharton is a veteran of the $2 billion integrated health system, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, she was promoted to chief administrative officer in 2020. She also served as senior vice president and chief legal officer.

Methodist Le Bonheur is a six-hospital health system with 13,000 employees.