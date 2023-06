Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas, has named Allison Cain, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer, according to a June 7 news release.

Ms. Cain has 23 years of experience in nursing and was previously a chief nursing officer for Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center prior to her appointment with Woodland Heights.

As she joins the Texas medical center, Ms. Cain will be responsible for overseeing a staff of more than 400 nurses.