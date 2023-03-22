AdventHealth taps 2 Florida hospital CEOs

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has appointed two hospital CEOs within its West Florida Division, effective May 1.

Joe Johnson was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Carrollwood in Tampa, and Erika Skula was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Ocala, according to a March 17 news release from the health system.

Mr. Johnson previously served as president and CEO of AdventHealth Carrollwood until 2018, when he left the role to lead AdventHealth Ocala's transition into AdventHealth, according to the release.

Ms. Skula will oversee capital investments, service line expansion and care quality. She will also focus on growth of AdventHealth's Marion County footprint and have financial oversight, according to the release.

AdventHealth operates about 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites across nine states.