Children's National names CEO

Michelle Riley-Brown was named president and CEO of Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Riley-Brown will assume her new role July 1, according to a news release. She will succeed Kurt Newman, MD, who is retiring.

Ms. Riley-Brown brings a wealth of children's healthcare experience to the role. She is executive vice president at Texas Children's Hospital at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, where she serves as president of two hospitals in the system while leading the construction and staffing of a third, according to the release.

At Children's National, she will lead 8,500 employees.