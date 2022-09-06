Children's National CEO Dr. Kurt Newman retiring after 11-year run

Kurt Newman, MD, intends to retire as president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital.

Dr. Newman, 71, announced his retirement plans Sept. 6. He will continue to lead the 8,500-person organization during the search for his successor, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"Leading this incredible institution is the privilege of a lifetime. It's difficult to prepare to retire from a job and career that you love, but the time is right," Dr. Newman said in the release. "Children's National is stronger than ever, and that is the best time to think about succession. I know many talented people will pursue the chance to lead this amazing organization. I will do all I can to support the search and ensure a successful and smooth transition."

Dr. Newman has helmed the hospital since 2011.

During his tenure, Children's National recently ranked among U.S. News & World Report's 10 best children's hospitals nationwide for the sixth consecutive year. The hospital also recently opened its research and innovation campus on a nearly 12-acre portion of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Before becoming president and CEO of Children's National, Dr. Newman served as surgeon-in-chief and senior vice president of the Joseph E. Robert, Jr., Center for Surgical Care at the organization.