10 best children's hospitals, ranked by US News

For the ninth consecutive year, Boston Children's hospital topped U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

The 2022-23 rankings, released June 14, are based on data from about 200 facilities. They reflect measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. The rankings also include new measures for diversity, equity and inclusion, and they consider expert opinion among more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 hospitals on U.S. News' 2022-23 Honor Roll, which had the highest rankings across all specialties:

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

5. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

6. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

7. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

8. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

9. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

10. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

U.S. News also ranked the top five hospitals in selected specialties:

Pediatric cancer

1. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

2. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. Texas Children's Hospital

5. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital

2. Boston Children's Hospital

3. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

4. MUSC Children's Heart Network of South Carolina (Charleston)

5. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Neonatology

1. Children's National Hospital

2. Boston Children's Hospital

3. Texas Children's Hospital

4. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

5. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals (San Francisco and Oakland, Calif.)