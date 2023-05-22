Bon Secours Mercy Health selects new chief nursing exec

Veronica Scott-Fulton, DNP, RN, has been named the new chief nursing executive for the Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health System.

Dr. Scott-Fulton joins Bon Secours Mercy Health from Ascension Health where she was serving as the chief nurse executive for the system's Illinois region. In total, Dr. Scott-Fulton brings 32 years of nursing experience along with her.

In her new role with Bon Secours Mercy Health, which takes effect June 5, Dr. Scott-Fulton will lead nursing operations and strategy for the system's 22,000 nurse employees. She will work closely with the system's retiring leader Andrea Mazzoccoli, RN, PhD, the current chief nurse and quality officer as she transitions out of this role.