Anita Toussi, MD, PhD, has been named chief medical officer for Centura Health's St. Catherine Hospitals in southwest Kansas. She took on the role Feb. 27, according to a news release.

Dr. Toussi, a physician leader with 22 years of experience, will serve as CMO at St. Catherine Hospitals in Garden City and Dodge City.

She joins Centura Health from Horizon Health in Paris, Ill., where she also served as CMO.