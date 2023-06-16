Hospital CEO quits after 17 years in healthcare, opens boutique

Leigh Sewell quit her role as president of two Bon Secours hospitals last month. Her next move? Become the franchisee of an upscale boutique, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported June 16.

Ms. Sewell served Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health for 17 years before announcing her departure May 12. She had been helming Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Va., and Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, Va., but decided it was time to start her next chapter and "just pulled the trigger," she told the newspaper.

She plans to open a franchise of Monkee's, a women's clothing and accessory boutique, in Richmond, Va. She first stumbled across the boutique while visiting her daughter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and called the corporate team to ask about franchising.

Ms. Sewell, who has led multiple hospitals since 2018, intends to incorporate her healthcare roots into the new endeavor. She plans to host "shop with a doc" sessions, where customers can hear a brief presentation at the store from a female physician, then mingle and chat with her.