MultiCare names president to recently acquired hospital

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has named Tammy Buyok president of its recently acquired Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Ms. Buyok has been serving as the hospital's interim president since MultiCare took over in January with plans to invest $100 million and reopen closed services.

She has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, including 11 years with MultiCare, according to a news release shared with Becker's April 19. She served as vice president of facilities management and operation support services before assuming the helm at Yakima Memorial, and will continue to oversee the health system's real estate in her new role.