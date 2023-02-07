MultiCare plans to reopen closed services at recently acquired Washington hospital

After acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System plans to invest $100M and reopen closed services at the hospital, Crosscut reported Feb. 7.

Much of the investment will go toward a new EHR system for Yakima Valley Memorial. However, MultiCare also plans to create a new off-campus emergency room, cardiac catheterization lab and return to conducting open heart surgeries.

MultiCare said it hopes the cash infusion will make the hospital more attractive to providers and bring back some of the specialized surgical services that had been discontinued.

"What we want to create in Central Washington is a destination healthcare ecosystem that serves even more broadly than the Yakima Valley," MultiCare President and CEO Bill Robertson told Crosscut. "[Where] people will come here because we have good cardiac and vascular surgery. Because we have a great oncology program. Because there are neuroscience services."