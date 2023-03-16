Pennsylvania hospital CEO retires after 6-decade career

Barbara Nichols, RN, is retiring as CEO of Corry (Pa.) Memorial Hospital after 23 years in the role, the Erie Times-News reported March 16.

Ms. Nichols has held a variety of positions at the hospital throughout her six-decade career. She began at Corry Memorial as a candy striper when she was 12 years old, then moved through the ranks — from nurse's aide, to nurse, to CEO.

During her tenure, Ms. Nichols helped Corry Memorial gain critical access designation, build a new hospital and affiliate with LECOM Health in Erie County, Pa.

Dan Grolemund, former administrator of Warren (Pa.) General Hospital, will succeed Ms. Nichols.