Yolanda Johnson is the new chief market human resources strategic partner of Bon Secours St. Francis' facilities in Greenville, S.C.

Ms. Johnson will zero in on retention, turnover mitigation, organizational design and change management in the Greenville market, according to a May 31 news release from the health system.

She most recently served as national director of HR strategy and organizational development for Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health, a post-acute healthcare provider.