Dartmouth Hitchcock names chief nursing officer

Tracy Galvin, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the Lebanon, N.H.-based hospital said June 2.

Ms. Galvin most recently served as CNO and senior vice president of Beth Israel Lahey Health's Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. She first joined the hospital in 1987 as a staff nurse and has since held various leadership positions, including as associate chief nurse of critical care nursing services and associate chief nurse of inpatient services.

Ms. Galvin stepped into her new role May 30. She is also currently pursuing her doctorate in nursing practice at Regis College in Weston, Mass.