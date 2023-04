Barbara Rossman, BSN, CEO of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., will retire in June, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

Ms. Rossman has led a 54-year career in the healthcare industry. In 1999, she joined the hospital as executive vice president and chief operating officer. She was named president and CEO in 2004.

Additionally, from January 2019 to November 2021, Ms. Rossman served Detroit-based Henry Ford Health as system chief nursing officer.