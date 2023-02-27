New CFO at Skagit Regional Health

Mount Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health appointed Tamara Ceseña as regional vice president and CFO, effective Jan. 9, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

Ms. Ceseña succeeded Paul Ishizuka who retired in mid-January after serving as Skagit Regional CFO for the last five years.

Ms. Ceseña joined Skagit Regional in 1994 — then known as Affiliated Health Services. In 2000, she left for a brief period to join Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., before returning to the health system.

Her roles at Skagit Regional include reimbursement manager, revenue cycle director and vice president of finance. She was the leader in the 2016 consolidation of the revenue cycle structure at Skagit Regional, in addition to having oversight of value-based initiatives, payer contracting and governmental reporting functions.

Ceseña has an MBA in healthcare administration from City University of Seattle.