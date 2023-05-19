Blessing Health CEO to retire earlier than planned

Maureen Kahn, MSN, RN, will transition out of her role as president and CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health earlier than previously announced.

Ms. Kahn previously announced she would step down from her role Oct. 6 for retirement. She will now retire effective July 1, with the approval of the board of trustees, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Brian Canfield has been selected as the next leader of the organization. Ms. Kahn will serve as executive consultant until October 6.

"I set my retirement date early in the process with the board of trustees, not knowing how long it would take to recruit my successor," Ms. Kahn said in the release. "The selection of an internal candidate, Brian Canfield, has made the process very efficient and effective. Brian's near 18-month tenure with the system has made the transition very smooth. I will remain available to Brian and the board remotely/virtually during this final phase of the transition."

Ms. Kahn has been with the health system for 22 years, serving at the helm for the past eight years.

Mr. Canfield joined Blessing Health as COO in December 2021 and added the duty of Blessing Hospital president last August.





