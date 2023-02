Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System has named Brian Canfield its next CEO.

Mr. Canfield joined the health system as chief operating officer in December 2021, according to a Feb. 16 news release. He became president of Blessing Hospital, also located in Quincy, in August.

Mr. Canfield succeeds Maureen Kahn, who is retiring Oct. 6 after 22 years with the health system.