Blessing Health CEO to retire

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health President and CEO Maureen Kahn will step down from her role Oct. 6, 2023, for retirement.

Ms. Kahn has been with the health system for 22 years, serving as president and CEO for the past eight years.

"Maureen has been a tireless and incredibly effective leader of Blessing for 22 years, benefiting the health system, our employees, our many patients and our community," Timothy Koontz, a member of the Blessing Corporate Services board of trustees, said in a Nov. 11 news release. "She has guided Blessing Hospital and the entire Health System through a period of growth and sustained excellence during her tenure. We wish Maureen the best in her well-deserved retirement."

A successor for Ms. Kahn has not yet been selected. The system plans to name a new CEO and president in early 2023.