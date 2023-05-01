Cleveland Clinic names first chief community officer

Cleveland Clinic has appointed Vickie Eaton Johnson as its first chief community officer, effective May 1.

As CCO, Ms. Johnson will lead community strategy for the entire system, including relationships with community partners, healthcare professionals, government agencies and elected officials.

"Vickie has been at the forefront of several major Cleveland Clinic community initiatives, such as attracting Meijer, a regional grocery store operator, to the Fairfax neighborhood, which has long been considered a food desert," Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said. "The work Vickie has done and will continue on a broader scale shows our commitment to the communities we serve in Northeast Ohio and our other locations across the globe."

Ms. Johnson joined Cleveland Clinic in 2014 as senior director of government and community relations, a role in which she oversaw the development of a five-year community health strategic plan and coordinated community conversations with Cleveland Clinic's CEO in neighborhoods around the system's flagship campus.

Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic, Ms. Johnson was executive director of the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corp. She also served in the City of Cleveland's Department of Community Development.