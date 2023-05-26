President of 2 Bon Secours hospitals leaves role

Leigh Sewell stepped down as president of two hospitals belonging to Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health on May 12.

Ms. Sewell left her dual-role as president of Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Va., and Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, Va., to "pursue other opportunities outside the health system," a representative for Bon Secours Mercy Health told Becker's. She served Bon Secours Richmond (Va.) for 17 years

Eric Young — chief operating officer of Memorial Regional Medical Center — will serve as interim president for both facilities until a permanent replacement is named.