Maryland health system taps COO

Easton, Md.-based UM Shore Regional Health has named LuAnn Brady senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Ms. Brady has served the health system before, as director of business development for Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center. She has spent the past 10 years with the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, she served nearly five years as COO for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, also in Philadelphia.

In her new role, Ms. Brady will oversee hospital and outpatient operations and lead construction of a new regional medical center in Talbot County, Md.