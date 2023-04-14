Avera St. Anthony's drops interim from CEO's title

Kayleen Lee will continue to serve as the CEO of Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb., according to an April 13 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Lee has served as interim CEO of Avera St. Anthony's since October. She previously served as CEO of Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital in Wessington Springs, S.D., and Sioux Center (Iowa) Health. She also was interim CEO of Estherville, Iowa-based Avera Holy Family Hospital.

Avera St. Anthony's is part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.