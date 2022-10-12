Avera Health names interim hospital CEO

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Kayleen Lee interim CEO of St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb.

Ms. Lee assumed the role in early October, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as CEO of Wessington Springs, S.D.-based Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, CEO of Sioux Center (Iowa) Health and interim CEO of Estherville, Iowa-based Avera Holy Family Hospital.

The candidate who overtakes the permanent post will oversee operations at both St. Anthony's Hospital and Avera Creighton (Neb.) Hospital, the release said.