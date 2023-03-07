Lawrence General CEO sets retirement

Deborah Wilson, CEO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, is retiring in May — closing out a 40-year healthcare career.

Ms. Wilson has served the hospital since 2011, originally as senior vice president and chief financial officer, according to a March 7 news release from the hospital. In 2020, she was named CEO.

Under her leadership, the hospital secured a $100 million investment in grade public bonds, enabling it to build a new surgical building and renovate its intensive care unit. Additionally, the hospital was named to Healthgrades' top 250, and achieved a Leapfrog "A" rating.

Ms. Wilson will continue to serve the hospital in an advisory capacity. The hospital's executive vice president and chief operating officer, Robin Hynds, MSN, RN, has been named interim CEO.