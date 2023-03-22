North Carolina hospital names Dr. Thresa Hardy chief nursing, operating officer

UNC Health Rockingham in Eden, N.C., has named Thresa Hardy, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. She joined the 108-bed community hospital in September 2020 as accreditation manager.

Dr. Hardy has experience working in various types of healthcare facilities, from tertiary care to community hospitals. Prior to joining UNC Health Rockingham, she served in several leadership roles at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

"In this new role, I am eager to support the strategic growth of the UNC Health Rockingham team and expand upon the foundation of quality care and patient safety that has been put in place over the last five years," Dr. Hardy said in a March 15 news release.