New York system CEO steps down

Kimberly Boynton has stepped down as president and CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health.

Seth Kronenberg, MD, who joined Crouse in 2014 and has served as chief medical officer and COO, took the helm March 17, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

Ms. Boynton joined Crouse in 1998 in finance. She became CEO of Crouse in 2014 after serving as its CFO since 2003.

Patrick Mannion, chair of the Crouse board of directors, said in a statement: "Kimberly's accomplishments and achievements during her tenure at Crouse are numerous. Under her leadership and strategic direction, major capital investments were completed, including the Pomeroy Emergency Services Department; Witting Surgical Center; and Pomeroy Addiction Treatment Services. Kimberly leaves Crouse financially positioned to continue our mission."



Ms. Boynton had planned to leave Crouse once a proposed merger with State University of New York Upstate Medical University was completed, according to syracuse.com. The organizations abandoned the proposed deal in February.