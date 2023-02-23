2 Tenet hospitals to share chief medical officer

Michele Sinopoli, MD, was named chief medical officer for Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., both part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Dr. Sinopoli has served as chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Vincent since February 2019, according to a Feb. 23 news release shared with Becker's. She will begin her new position in early April.

Dr. Sinopoli's appointment comes amid executive changes at the hospitals.

MetroWest's CEO and chief nursing officer both resigned in January. John Whitlock, CFO of Saint Vincent and Tenet's Massachusetts market, was selected as interim CEO.

MetroWest has also named Andy Witty its new human resources director.