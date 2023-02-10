After C-suite resignations, MetroWest taps new HR director

Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center has named Andy Witty its new human resources director, according to a Feb. 10 news release in the Framingham Source.

The appointment comes a little over two weeks after the hospital's CEO, David Elgarico, stepped down from his role. Chief nursing Officer Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, also resigned in January; both served less than one year in their respective positions.

Mr. Witty has more than 30 years of human resources experience, according to the newspaper. Most recently, he served as director of human resources for 42 North Dental, a dental organization with more than 100 practices between Maine and Michigan.