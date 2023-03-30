UNC Health Lenoir names CEO

Kinston-based University of North Carolina Health Lenoir has named Crystal Hayden, DNP, RN, its next president and CEO, effective May 28.

Dr. Hayden has served UNC Health since 2016, according to a news release shared with Becker's March 30. She most recently worked as chief operating officer for UNC Health Nash, based in Rocky Mount, N.C.

UNC Health Lenoir is a 199-bed hospital affiliated with Chapel Hill-based UNC Health. In addition to acute care services, it offers community health and outpatient care.