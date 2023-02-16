Providence Clinical Network taps new chief executive

Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana, according to a Feb. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Beatty brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Previously, she was Providence Clinical Network COO for Eastern Washington and Montana. She also previously served as chief medical officer for Providence Medical Group in Spokane and Stevens counties.

In her new role, she oversees medical groups and other ambulatory care operations in Spokane and Stevens counties, Kadlec in the Tri-Cities area, Walla Walla and Montana, according to the release.

Providence Clinical Network is a division of Providence, a 52-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash.