McLaren hospital names chief nursing officer

McLaren Greater Lansing in Michigan has appointed Jodi Stein, MSN, RN, as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, effective May 22.

Ms. Stein succeeds Deborah Leblanc, RN, BSN, who retired in 2022.

She has more than 32 years of nursing and administrative experience, most recently serving as director of patient care services, critical care at McLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital.

McLaren Greater Lansing is a 240-bed tertiary teaching hospital affiliated with Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.