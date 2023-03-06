Central Maine Healthcare names president to 2 hospitals

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare has named Lucretia Stargell senior vice president of its enterprise and president of its hospitals in Rumford and Bridgton.

She will take over for Steve Littleson, the health system's president and CEO, who has served as the hospitals' interim president for nearly four months, according to a March 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Stargell has years of experience in executive-level healthcare administration, including at a Duke LifePoint Healthcare hospital in North Carolina. Her new role is effective March 29.