Michigan hospital names president

Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson, based in Iron Mountain, Mich., has named Amanda Shelast its permanent president.

Ms. Shelast has served the hospital as interim president since December 2022, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to assuming the interim presidency, she worked as the hospital's vice president of physician services and clinical networks.

During the search and interview process for a permanent president, Ms. Shelast was offered the role and accepted, the hospital told Becker's.

The hospital belongs to Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.