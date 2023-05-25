Steward Health Care names Arizona region CFO

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has named Amy Chatterton CFO its Arizona region.

Ms. Chatterton most recently served as director of finance and operational analytics position for Steward Health Care's Western Region, which included Arizona and Utah, according to a May 24 Steward Health Care news release.

Steward Health Care's Arizona hospitals are Tempe St. Luke's, Phoenix-based St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center, Florence Hospital, and Mountain Vista Medical Center and Steward Emergency Center, both located in Mesa, according to the release.