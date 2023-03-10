Franciscan Health names CEO of central Indiana market

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, a 12-hospital system, has appointed Lori Price, RN, president and CEO of its central Indiana region.

She succeeds James Callaghan, MD, who was recently named senior vice president and COO for Franciscan Alliance, the health system's top corporate leadership.

In her new role, Ms. Price leads a workforce of 4,200 healthcare workers and support staff at Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel and Franciscan Health Carmel.

Ms. Price previously served as Francsican's vice president of quality and patient safety, where she oversaw hospitals' clinical quality effectiveness, resource efficiency and patient safety.

Before joining Franciscan, she was COO for Metro Health-University of Michigan in Wyoming. Previous roles include president of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill., which is part of Loyola University Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, and regional chief nursing officer and regional leader for quality, risk and support services for Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University Health System.

Ms. Price also has a master's in administration from the University of Notre Dame (Ind.) and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.