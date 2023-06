Kittanning. Pa.-based ACMH Hospital has named Nichole Geraci president and CEO, The Leader-Vindicator reported June 1.

Ms. Geraci has been the hospital's chief operating officer since 2020 and previously served as its vice president of patient services and director of operational excellence.

She succeeds John Lewis, who is retiring after helming the hospital for 20 years. The transition will take place this summer, according to the newspaper.