Kathryn Cope was named COO of Biddeford-based Southern Maine Health Care.

Ms. Cope will start her new role in June, according to a news release. She takes over for Nathan Howell, who was named president and CEO of Augusta-based MaineGeneral Health, effective July 1.

Ms. Cope is vice president of operations and critical care at Portland-based Maine Medical Center.

Southern Maine Health Care is part of MaineHealth, based in Portland.