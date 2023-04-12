Children's Hospital Los Angeles appoints chief nursing officer

Kelly Johnson, PnD, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, effective April 17.

Dr. Johnson most recently served as chief nurse executive of The Queen's Health System in Honolulu and as senior vice president and CNO of its flagship hospital, The Queen's Medical Center.

She has more than four decades of nursing and healthcare leadership experience, previously serving as CNO of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora; Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif., and University of California Benioff Children's Hospitals in Oakland and San Francisco.

Dr. Johnson succeeds Nancy Lee, RN, MSN, who recently retired from her role as senior vice president, chief clinical officer and chief nursing officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.