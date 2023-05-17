St. David's hospital names COO

St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, has named Katie Perkins its next chief operating officer, effective May 15.

Ms. Perkins has served Austin-based St. David's HealthCare for more than a decade, according to a May 17 news release. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer of St. David's Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center.

St. David's HealthCare is a 130-site health system formed from a partnership between Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and two Texas-based nonprofits: Georgetown Health Foundation and St. David's Foundation.