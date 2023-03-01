Lahey Hospital names president

Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, was named president of Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Moffatt-Bruce brings a wealth of clinical and academic expertise and administrative leadership experience to the role, according to a March 1 news release.

Most recently, she was CEO of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Dr. Moffatt-Bruce, a cardiothoracic surgeon and research scientist, also concurrently was CEO of Royal College International and was a faculty member of the surgery department and a professor at the University of Ottawa.

In her new role, Dr. Moffatt-Bruce succeeds David Longworth, MD, who retired in December, according to the release.